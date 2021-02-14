New Feature Allows You To See How Much Money You’ve Spent On Amazon

Everyone knows somebody who has an Amazon shopping addiction, but how bad is it really?

Nowadays, there are millions of people who refuse to go to stores as a result of Amazon. It's more convenient to have items dropped off at your house than to fight traffic and crowds at the store. I don't blame anyone for that at all. Amazon is a great tool and you can find some pretty interesting things on there that you can't elsewhere.

Some people's random Amazon purchases have gotten worse with a little app called Tik Tok. I can't tell you how many things my girlfriend has seen on Tik Tok that she immediately ordered on Amazon. I'd be willing to bet that you know someone like that too. From things like leggings to mini waffle makers, Tik Tok has undoubtedly helped boost sales with Amazon.

So we all know someone who gets Amazon packages at their door step weekly, maybe even daily. I'm sure they'd even say that they have an Amazon shopping problem. But how bad is it really?

Well, in order to answer that question, we must first go back to Tik Tok. Not only are there videos on there with super cool Amazon finds, but there's also a lot of life hack and cool discoveries too. One Tik Tok user, k.harrigan, shared a video on how to see your Amazon data. This will allow you to do something that might be a little scary to yourself or your significant other. It will show you how much money you have spent through Amazon over the years.

Here's how you do it:

Log into your Amazon account (best if done on a computer)

Click on the top where it says "Hello____"

Click on "Download Order Reports" under "Ordering and shopping preferences"

Set the date for really far back to today

Download

Analyze

Scroll all the way to the bottom (which might take a while depending on how much you shop on there)

At the bottom you will be able to see the average price you spend on orders and the total sum you have spent throughout the years.

I bet you'll be surprised at your total just like she was in the video below:

