New Evansville Dog Park Hosting Unveiling Party Friday

I imagine dogs get tired of seeing the same old scenery over and over again. Sure, frolicking in the backyard is nice and all, but once you've smelled everything, and chased off the same squirrel over and over again, you need a change of pace. They'll soon get it with the opening of the new Woodmere Dog Park on Evansville's east side.

The park won't be ready for visitors until Spring, if things go according to plan, but organizers are giving you a bit of a sneak peak at the plan and the grounds where it will sit during an unveiling party on at the park's location at the State Hospital on Lincoln Avenue grounds this Friday (October 9th, 2020).

The unveiling will begin at 10:00 a.m. and feature Mayor Lloyd Winnecke unveiling the sign that will welcome guests to the park, as well as saying a few words. That will be followed by a kick-off celebration from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. featuring the Kanpai Food Truck (owner Jason Munoz is on the park's board), live entertainment, Woodmere merchandise for sale, as well as membership information. The celebration is open to the public, including the four-legged members of our community who the park is designed for.

Based on the design shared on the Park's Facebook page (see below), the finished project will be an awesome place for dogs and their owners alike. The three acre plot will be fully fenced in and will feature an area for small dogs, another for large dogs, plus artificial turf, water stations, and more.

Board members Nancy Drake and Christine Keck joined us earlier this week to discussed the idea behind the project, how it came to be, and what residents can expect at the kick-off celebration Friday afternoon. You can hear that full interview below.

[Source: Woodmere Dog Park on Facebook]