‘This or That’ with PR Specialist Joelle Knight [Podcast]
Who is Joelle Knight? Maybe a better question is what does Joelle do? That one question has several answers. You've heard of someone being a 'Jack of all trades' - well I like to think of Joelle as a 'Jane of all trades.' Here's a look at her professional resume.
- Owner and Founder at JoElle Elise Design
- Founder and Editor-in-chief at Engaged River Valley
- Marketing communications at Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse
- Owner, Producer at JED Event Production
She is also the Public Relations Specialist at Evansville Flag Project, and that's why we had her on the show to begin with. Before she brought us up to speed on the status of the flag project (hear that interview here), we had to play a round of This or That with her.
Joelle Knight This or That
Yes, it is a fun and silly game, but it also really does give us a chance to learn more about our guests.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app