There is a new BBQ restaurant expected to open this fall near the downtown Evansville Deaconess Campus. Read St. BBQ will open it's doors at 421 Read Street, in the former Fred's Bar & Grill. Brought to you by the same folks who gave us Walton's International Comfort Food in Haynie's Corner. Read St. BBQ will serve up "house-smoked, Memphis-style barbecue and fresh home-style sides."