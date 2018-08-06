The school year is almost underway in Evansville, with that you should be aware of some new changes in school zones. According to the Evansville Courier & Press, Evansville school crossing guards have been given more power. Evansville Police Department have worked with city officials to give crossing guards more authority to keep kids, pedestrians and motorists safe.

School crossing guards have gone through training programs this year to give them the tools they need to have more power during the school year. Some of these new "powers" that school crossing guards have now include:

Stopping traffic to let children or parents cross the streets while in school crosswalks during school hours.

If there is a crash near a school, guards can now assist police officers if needed.

If someone disregards a crossing guard, they can be cited, as crossing guards have the same power as police to enter streets and intersections to stop or direct traffic.

ThinkStock

According to Sargent Jason Cullum with the Evansville Police Department, these new amendments does not mean that school crossing guards will direct traffic everyday. However, it gives them the power to do so if needed. Both private, parochial and the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporations are fully aware of this amendment according to the Evansville Courier & Press.

So make sure that if you are near a school zone, to slow down and obey the directions given by police and crossing guards for the safety of yourself and children in the area. You can find out more information about this new amendment by visiting the Evansville Courier & Press' website here.