New Game Show Lets Students Earn Money to Pay Off Debt
Raise your hand if you're still paying off your student loans? It's one of the most enduring crises in America. Who knew there would be a game show to help those of us with debt up to our eyeballs? Tru TV has.
"Paid Off" is a new game show where contestants answer trivia questions on all topics, including education, and the winner will get up to 100 percent of his or her student loans covered.
Take a look:
It might very well be the first game show with a conscience. "Paid Off" airs Tuesday nights at 9:00 p.m. CDT on Tru TV.