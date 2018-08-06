The EVSC School Community Council has announced it will provide free school physicals, sport physicals, and immunizations for those students who are uninsured and underinsured in grades kindergarten, sixth, and ninth grades only.

Jeffrey Hamilton

EVSC is collaborating with ECHO Community Health Care, the Vanderburgh County Department of Health, and St. Vincent for this free event on Saturday, August 25th at Echo Health Care Pediatric and Prenatal Clinic, 316 Chandler Avenue, Evansville, IN 47713.

If you have a student or students in kindergarten, 6th, and 9th grades that is not insured or doesn't have adequate insurance, physicals and immunizations will be provided at no cost.

You will need to schedule an appointment and have the child's current immunization record. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

To schedule an appointment, call 812-435-8343.