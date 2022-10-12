Nearly 30 Children Have Recently Gone Missing in Indiana

So far, in 2022, nearly 30 children have gone missing, and much help is needed to bring them home.

We get Amber Alerts sent to our phones from time to time, about missing kids in the region. Some people see the alert and simply close it. However, on the other side of those alerts are families that are devastated, and frantically searching for their missing child. When it comes to missing children in Indiana, from January 16th to October 3rd, nearly 30 children have gone missing.

Missing Children in Indiana

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, some of the missing children were last seen very recently. Many of the children profiled went missing in the past few weeks or months. That's not to take into account of the over 30 other children who have gone missing from 1974 through 2021 who have still yet to be located. The fact that nearly 30 have gone missing in 2022 alone is frightening. Let's take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.

Nearly 30 Children Recently Missing in Indiana Nearly 30 children have gone missing in Indiana alone. Take a look at these children to see if they look familiar, so we can get them back home with their families.

Of course, these are the children who have been reported missing in 2022. That doesn't take into account children who are still missing from years prior. You can view the complete list of missing Indiana children by clicking here.

What To Do If you Find Any Of These Missing Children

If you believe you have seen any of these missing children, you are asked to call 911 or 1-800-THE-Lost. You can also call the Indiana State Police or your local police department.

Disclaimer: All of the information we provided is from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. If you are a parent or guardian of one of the missing children and they have been found contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to have them take down your child's missing photo.