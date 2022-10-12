This is the Most Haunted House in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

With Halloween only a couple of weeks away, you might want to visit a haunted attraction to get into the spirit. However, if you're looking to really get scared, you might want to visit a real haunted house.

This is the best time of year for a good scare. Haunted attractions are open everywhere. Perhaps you have already visited some. There's not a lack of haunted houses here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. In fact, there are so many that you might not have been to the one with the best scares. Of course, these haunted houses aren't actually haunted. As you know, they are full of actors dressed up with the intent to scare you. If you really want to get scared, you might want to visit an actual haunted house with unexplainable noises, voices, and apparitions.

Get our free mobile app

The website, House Beautiful, created a list of the most haunted houses to visit in each state. According to House Beautiful:

Each one has a distinct backstory, but all have hosted many creepy, unexplainable occurrences—including disembodied sounds, touches, movements, and more odd happenings. From grand mansions that are now abandoned to quaint, historic farmhouses, they all have one thing in common: endless reportings of ghost sightings.

So when it comes to Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky, what is the most haunted house in each of these states? Let's take a look at what House Beautiful found.

Most Haunted House in Illinois

McPike Mansion, in Alton, Illinois has a very creepy past. To this day, some eerie things occur in this mansion. According to House Beautiful:

The accounts of hauntings for this former boarding house go all the way back to the 1940s. Back then, boarders would hear children playing (when no children lived there). Though it was abandoned for decades, passersby would see faces in the windows. The ghostly presence of a former owner was also seen wandering the grounds.

Most Haunted House in Indiana

When it comes to the most haunted house in the state of Indiana, it can be found in the heart of the state. Nicholson-Rand House, in Indianapolis, is one that might send you running if you see some of the things that others have encountered. House Beautiful says:

Accounts of hauntings of this historic home didn't start until 1997 when the structure was moved for preservation purposes. That year, a ghostly figure was spotted looking out a window when the home was photographed during the move. This prompted others to reveal their accounts of other paranormal encounters with the home, ranging from seeing multiple apparitions to blood pouring from the walls.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Most Haunted House in Kentucky

Kentucky's most haunted house is located in its capitol of Frankfort. Liberty Hall is said to be haunted by three different spirits. House Beautiful says:

Three spirits famously haunt this circa-1796 home. One is called the "Gray Lady," who had died of a heart attack after traveling to the home for a funeral. Another is a Spanish opera performer, who had mysteriously disappeared from the house during a visit. Both have been seen roaming the property. The other spirit is that of a young soldier, who can be seen looking into the ground-floor windows.

Are you brave enough to walk inside any of these homes? I'd do it just to say that I did, but that doesn't mean that I won't be terrified! You can find out more and check out the most haunted home in each of the other states by clicking here.

Haunted Places in Indiana That You Can Visit This map highlights haunted places in Indiana that you can visit! Here's a few of the places you can check out.

The Old Talbott Tavern and Haunted Talbott Inn in Bardstown KY How about a fun does of history to accompany a spooky road trip? You'll get it all, and awesome food, at the Old Talbott Tavern and the Talbott Inn.