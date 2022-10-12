Did you always dream of becoming a firefighter? Do you have a passion for helping others? Well, here's your chance to make that dream a reality. The City of Owensboro is hiring firefighters! Here's how to apply.

Firefighters are true American heroes. They don't hesitate to put themselves in danger to help someone in need. I will forever have the images of the 9/11 firefighters in my mind. Watching those brave men and women with their heavy gear climb the stairs to save people that were trapped. It still makes me sad remembering those moments of them rushing into the unknown. There were 343 firefighters from the New York City Fire Department who lost their lives on that tragic day. We'll never forget their sacrifice.

SOME TIPS TO HELP YOU GET HIRED

According to FireRescue1.com, here are 10 must-do things every firefighter candidate should be doing to increase their odds of getting hired. It's never too late to go for the job you've always dreamed about. These tips may help!

1. Become an EMT

2. Volunteer your time

3. Take fire technology classes

4. Maintain a clean background and lifestyle

5. Understand all of the phases of the firefighter hiring process

6. Start taking firefighter tests

7. Stop by fire stations

8. Get some life experience

9. Start preparing for your background investigation

10. Learn as much as you can about the fire service and get hands-on experience

TIPS TO STAND OUT

FireRescue1.com offered some helpful tips so you'll stand out above the crowd of applicants. This is a breakdown of what you should (and should not) do as you prepare to become a firefighter.

1. Meet the basic requirements to become a firefighter

2. Meet (and exceed) education requirements

3. Get in good physical condition

4. Stay out of trouble

5. Keep your social media nose clean

6. Prove your fiscal responsibility

7. Get involved in your community

8. Pass the written exam

9. Prepare for a psychological evaluation

10. Graduate from a fire academy

11. Ace the interview

OWENSBORO FIRE DEPARTMENT IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

Do you want an opportunity to protect your community and help the citizens of Owensboro? The Owensboro Fire Department can fulfill that dream. Firefighting is a respectable career in which you can take great pride.

EMTs, AEMTs, and Paramedics are encouraged to apply! Annual ALS Stipend for AEMT $2,000 and for Paramedics $3,000! Base Pay: $47,676 including State Incentive Pay of $4,300/yr., paid in monthly increments.

The deadline to apply is October 22nd, 2022.

We appreciate and thank you for your service and sacrifice. You can show appreciation by dropping a card off at the firehouse. Give your favorite fireman a shoutout on social media. You could thank them by having some pizza delivered. You can also donate to a local volunteer fire department.

You'll soon have a chance to experience an exhilarating flight with breathtaking views of Daviess County. All proceeds will directly help the Moseleyville Fire Department. Here's how to take your ride of a lifetime.

MOSELEYVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT HELICOPTER RIDE FUNDRAISER

See the majestic city of Owensboro as you have never seen it before for just $45. You can take a 10-12 minute ride around Daviess County on Sunday, October 16th, 2022. There's a 300-pound weight limit per helicopter seat, and three seats are available per flight. No reservations are needed. Bring family and friends between 12 PM and 5 PM to take the ride of your life!

Lunch will also be available. Enjoy a hamburger, cheeseburger, hot dog, or pulled pork sandwich with a bag of chips, a refreshing drink, and cookies for dessert.

All proceeds help the Moseleyville Fire Department continue its mission to provide the community with the best fire and emergency medical care.

HELICOPTER RIDE FUNDRAISER LOCATION

St Martins Catholic Church - 5856 KY-81, Owensboro, KY 42301

MOSELEYVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT MISSION

Moseleyville Fire Department is a 100% volunteer organization providing fire suppression, rescue, and medical care to residents of Moseleyville in Daviess County Kentucky.