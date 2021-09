Jimmie Johnson will take one last lap in 2020 before retiring from his full-time racing gig he's had for a number of years.

On Tuesday, Jimmie Johnson shared on his Twitter a short video that next year will be his last year as a full-time Cup Series driver. According to 24/7 sports, "Johnson is the winningest active driver in NASCAR, and his seven Cup Championships are tied for the most all-time with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt."