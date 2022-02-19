It’s a big week in the Kyle Busch household.

First off, the driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota is looking to score his first Daytona 500 win on Sunday (Feb. 20) at the 64th running of the Great American Race at Daytona International Speedway.

"You just got to be in the right position at the right time," the legendary NASCAR driver tells Taste of Country. "It's not as much skill or car preparation as it once was years ago. It seems as though there's a lot more luck involved. And I wouldn't say I've got the greatest luck lately for whatever reason, but we'll fight it out and see what we can get."

At the same time, Busch is currently awaiting the arrival of his and his wife Samantha’s first daughter. Late last year, after a long battle with infertility, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby girl via surrogate in May of 2022.

While the two have been busy on social media touting their little girl's future arrival, Busch explains that they have yet to even begin work on the baby’s room.

“We are currently renovating the living room, kitchen, pantry and laundry room,” Busch says of the recent renovations they are making to their North Carolina home. “We're kind of going through that stuff right now and getting that all done and trying to get that squared away so we can get back to our normal living. Then, we're going to tackle the nursery.”

Of course, big brother Brexton can’t wait to greet his new little sister to their home.

“He's been patient as well over the course of this time,” explains Busch. “He's excited about being able to teach his baby sister all the things that he knows how to do.”

Getting to welcome his baby girl in the same year he gets his first Daytona 500 win would be the ultimate dream for Busch. And if it does happen, there will be country music playing in Victory Lane.

“My playlists have some Trace Adkins stuff for sure,” he says, adding that he also loves his share of R&B, hard rock and rap. “But I’m all over the place. I love Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line.”