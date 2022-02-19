Scammers are at it again. It's tax season, so the scams are coming fast and furious. The thieves want to get your money before April 15th. Let me tell you, they are pulling out all the stops.

Most recently, I have received calls that I have not answered and voicemails left claiming I owe back taxes. The criminal, ( I mean Sarah) who left the messages, claims she's going to help me pay my back taxes with a payment plan. Take a look.

Here is what happened when I called pond scum on a land line phone.

Will the IRS call you if you owe them money?

Technically, yes, but most likely, no. HR Block explains it like this,

The IRS will ask you to pay several times by mail before making any phone contact. The IRS does use third-party debt collectors for people who owe back taxes, but the IRS will always send a letter first letting you know about the collection agency that will call to collect your tax debt.

So, if you get any kind of a call from the IRS, it's not really the IRS. Please share this with your parents and grandparents. I know my dad trusts everyone and believes what they say. He has no concept of a scam done through your phone. Spell it out for all of the super trusting, giving and kind people in your life so they don't get scammed by the scums of the earth.

Even for those of us who are scam savvy, sometimes it's hard if a call, text or email is from a scammer.

How can you identify a scammer? The FTC shared 4 things to look out for that help you identify if its a scam.

Scammers PRETEND to be from an organization you know. Scammers often pretend to be contacting you on behalf of the government. ... Scammers say there's a PROBLEM or a PRIZE. ... Scammers PRESSURE you to act immediately. ... Scammers tell you to PAY in a specific way. New scams pop up every year. Scammers discover new ways to try and steal your identity and your money. Here are the latest scams popping up in 2022, so far.

