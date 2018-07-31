Multiple Local Agencies Host National Night Out August 7th

Join United Neighborhoods of Evansville and National Night Out Evansville, along with the Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh Sheriffs Department on August 7th at Wesselman Park beginning at 6pm for National Night Out. If you plan to attend this family friendly event, parking will be available at Robert's Park with shuttles available to take you to the park. The evening will include local law enforcement including the SWAT team, the K9 team, the Bomb Squad and the Meth Suppression Unit, as well. National Night Out is known as "a Community-Police Cooperation Party" and will also include free food, games and lots of fun!