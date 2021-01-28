Morgan Freeman Wants To Prank Call Your Friends And Family For Charity

This might be the ultimate prank call ever, and you have the chance to be a part of it.

Remember back in the day when prank calling people was funny? We would disuse our voices and make up random scenarios to people we called just to see how they would react. I vividly remember calling a classmate with my friends Matt and Matt (yes, they were both named Matt), I don't want to go into too many details, but let's just say that the call had to do with winning a once in a lifetime opportunity with Gretchen Wilson, The Redneck Woman.

Ahh, those were some good times. Of course now it is harder to prank call people without them knowing who you are due to technology. However, a good prank call can still exist and I think I may have found an EPIC one!

Morgan Freeman, yes THE Morgan Freeman wants to prank call your friends and family for a good cause other than a few laughs. This man has done it all, he's played the President on multiple occasions, a prison inmate, a detective who sadly discovered "WHAT'S IN THE BOX", an assistant to a certain superhero...oh, and God himself. Now, he wants to prank call your friends and family. How cool is that?!

Freeman has a campaign on Omaze right now to help raise money for his charity, Tallahatchie River Foundation as well as the ACLU Foundation SoCal. According to the description on Omaze, here's what you can expect out of this"

Ready for an almighty experience? You’ll join Morgan Freeman over video chat and score a front row seat to his latest Oscar-worthy performance… as a prank caller! That’s right, you’ll team up with one of the best voices in the business to prank call your friends and family. And as the ultimate keepsake, Morgan will also record a personalized outgoing voicemail message for you. It’s official. This is your Shawprank Redemption.

While this is for charity, donations are encouraged but not required to enter to win. However, you can get multiple entries if you choose to donate to the charity. You have until April 14, 2021 to enter and the winner will be announced around April 28, 2021.

For more information and how to enter, you can visit the contest page by clicking here.

