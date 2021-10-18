Kentucky TV News Personality Fired Over Vaccination Requirement, After 27 Years of Service

One of my first jobs in radio was at 98.1 The Bull in Lexington, KY. After we chose to move to Florida for another job opportunity, the amazingly talented DeAnn Stephens stepped up to the mic. Not only has she been with the morning radio show, but she has also been a part of the local television news scene for 27 years.

The television part came to an end last week, because of a new vaccination requirement at WKYT-TV, Gray Television. Here is DeAnn's story in her own words, shared with her permission.

THE highlight of my professional career has been my genuine love for the people of Kentucky! YOU make my work every day feel like an expression of friendship. Every day I have been “Out & About” has brought me the honor of meeting some of the kindest Kentuckians! But I am writing this post in response to inquiries I have received over the last several hours and an announcement by WKYT-TV, Gray Television that some of you have heard. Gray required all employees to be vaccinated against COVID. Unfortunately, due to my medical history, my physician has told me I am NOT a candidate for the Covid Vaccination. I have explained my medical history and provided my doctor’s records and her opinion to Gray. But sadly Gray has terminated my employment instead. This is NOT about being FOR or AGAINST vaccinations! This is about following my Doctor’s recommendation to NOT get it because my past medical history and current medical issues. Here’s where I stand: If you want to get the vaccine and you feel that’s best for you and your family, then I say get it! I also feel that those, like me, should also be accommodated. Out of respect for everyone’s differing views, I will not be responding to comments on any social media platform. So after 27 years with WKYT, that’s a WRAP! But don’t forget, the radio comes in loud and clear on 98.1 The Bull AND you will definitely be seeing me ‘Out & About!’ I’ve been so incredibly blessed by all of your love and support over the years!! Thank you for that! ‘Trust in Jesus with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths.’ Proverbs 3:5 I’m listening Lord!! I’m listening!! I love you guys so very much. Gray Television Policy:

Gray Television has set the bar again with new policies for our employees that are meant to provide the safest possible workplace. Effective September 1, 2021, all new full-time and part-time hires must be "fully vaccinated" against the coronavirus (as defined by the CDC). This full vaccination policy will extend to all of our managers effective September 15, 2021, and to all other employees, as well as all outside contractors, tenants, and guests who enter our workspaces, on October 1, 2021. We will make accommodations for employees with medical or religious needs.

Locally, 14 WFIE is a Gray Media Group station. I have not heard about any of our Evansville staff getting fired over the new vaccination policy, but they are hiring for several positions.

Get our free mobile app

Quote Source: Gray Televsion

30 Kentucky Companies with the Most Employees Zippia.com breaks down the top employers in each of the 50 states--one through 100. Here are the top 30 that are headquartered in Kentucky. (By the way, the highest-ranking Owensboro company is Owensboro Health Regional Hospital...just outside the top 30 at No. 38.)

Kentucky IGA Bakery Employee Taught Herself How to Make the Most Stunning Cakes Owensboro IGA Bakery employee is getting some major attention for her awesome cake decorating skills. Molly Robinson recently moved to Owensboro from Louisville where she worked for another grocery chain as a cake decorator. We couldn't be more excited that she brought her talents to our community because she is incredibly talented and the most amazing part she's self-taught.

