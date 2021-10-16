After all of our favorite events were canceled or had to be virtual last year, it is refreshing to plan for an annual way to help the community and our health. Your Evansville Rescue Mission will help over 19,000 families right here in the Tri-State enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. Fundraising events like the Drumstick Dash 5k fund those meals and give people hope.

Too many local families will have a hard time finding things to be thankful for this holiday season.

It feels pretty sad to read that doesn't it? It feels sad writing it, that's for sure. Our friends at the Evansville Rescue Mission can help put hope and love back into the hearts of individuals that are worried about not having a Thanksgiving meal.

Drumstick Dash 5k

Saturday, November 20, 2021 8:00 AM

Registration $35

There will be awards for overall and age groups.

CK Newsome Center

100 E. Walnut St

Evansville, IN US 47708

Gobbler Gathering

The Gobbler Gathering is the annual day of your Evansville Rescue Mission's Thanksgiving food box giveaway.

ERM Provides Meals Everyday

Holiday meals are the focus of the Drumstick Dash, but your Evansville Rescue Mission serves three hot meals seven days a week at the residence center. Volunteers are always needed to help serve these meals.

Breakfast: 6 am-8 am, Monday through Friday

7 am-9 am, Saturday and Sunday

Lunch: 11:30am-1:30pm, Monday through Saturday

12pm-2pm on Sunday

Dinner: 5pm-7pm every day.

