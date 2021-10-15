I've always heard that you shouldn't stand in front of the microwave when it is cooking, because it could damage your skin with radiation. Nobody has ever warned me about the dangers of leaving the microwave door open.

When I think about all of the ways that you could injure yourself around the house, it's a wonder that I don't end up hurt everyday. I've tripped up the stairs, slipped and fell on the wet tile, I've also slipped in the shower, and I have a scar from burning myself on the oven.

As I write this, it is very possible that I have a mild concussion from my latest kitchen injury. As you can see (And hear) in the video, I cracked my head on the sharp door of the microwave. I was making Chase some pizza rolls, and before the second go-around on the plate, I dropped one.

The five-second rule was clearly in effect for the escaped pizza roll. I was in a hurry because it was just about my nap time. Clearly, I wasn't paying attention to the fact that the microwave door was right above my head. Usually, I'm too short to worry about hitting my head.

This isn't the first time that I've done this. Several years ago I got a mild concussion from hitting my head on a metal shelf in a restroom. I was a 911 dispatcher at the time, so yes, I did call an ambulance to check me out. I ended up in the emergency room for a few hours.



Take my advise, and keep the microwave door closed, and move over when you open it!

