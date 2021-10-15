Located in the heart of Downtown Evansville, Indiana is where you will find the beautiful and historic Victory Theatre. Celebrating it's 100th year in 2021, The Friends of the Victory, Inc have been working hard to secure the funds to resurrect the original marquee that once graced this glorious piece of Evansville history.

Originally opened in 1921, the Victory Theatre housed Vaudeville acts, silent movies, comedy shows, an orchestra, and even organ music. The architecture within the theatre has been restored to bring back the original beauty of the era. The Victory became the home to Evansville's first "Talking Picture" in 1928. In the 1970s the theatre was closed and in later years, it even housed an underage nightclub.

Just over 20 years ago, in 1998, the Victory was restored to its 1920s glory after undergoing a $15 Million renovation project and she is stunning! But the Friends of the Victory Theatre Inc. aren't through yet. They hope to raise enough money to fully restore the original marquee for this historic theatre.

It has just been announced that Lieutenant Governor, Suzanne Crouch, and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority have partnered with Friends of the Victory Inc. Crowdfunding is currently underway to raise $50,000 by November 15, 2021. If the Friends of the Victory Inc. are successful in reaching their $50,000 crowdsourcing goal, they will receive a matching grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s CreatINg Places program. According to a press release,

Funds from this campaign will restore the over 100-year-old theater's marquee, honoring its history and the legacy of the arts in Evansville. Funds will be used to manufacture and install a historic blade sign, install an LED message board to support arts events, and create a public event to celebrate lighting of the historic sign. "The replica of the historic Victory marquee will serve not only as a symbol for the theatre itself, but as an iconic symbol of historic downtown Evansville”, said Scott Schoenike, President of the Friends of Victory. "We are grateful that the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s CreatINg Places program is assisting us in the final fundraising for this project."

If you're like me, you're thinking to yourself, "I'm in! Where can I donate?" Well, there are a couple of options for you. First you can make a monetary donation directly to the Friends of Victory Inc. through the crowdfunding site, PatronCity.com. You can also take part in an online auction currently underway through Do Good Phil until October 30, 2021 where you can bid on autographed memorabilia from musical artists, pro wrestlers, comedians, and more! Start bidding now. All of the proceeds go to help them reach that goal of $50,000 and ultimately that matching grant to fully restore the original marquee. Be part of Evansville's history and help us celebrate the 100th birthday of the historic Victory Theatre.

