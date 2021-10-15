Having a Picnic and Partying On The Beach with Robots Is A Real Thing

Not only can you stay in cool places through Airbnb, but you can also have cool experiences. You can have experiences in-person or virtually. The experiences range from cooking and painting to magic tricks and robot parties. Yep, I said robot parties.

Get our free mobile app

Here is what Juanita had to say about the unique Airbnb Experience she offers.

[Granted it's in Santa Monica, CA, but it's still very cool. And if you find yourself in that neck of the woods, you can party with a real robot.]

We'll meet just south of the Santa Monica Pier. We'll start by turning up the music--your choice or mine!--and take a leisurely 10-15 minute walk around the pier, all while wearing the surprise costume that your bot brings you. Note that your costumes will be completely dry cleaned and disinfected before arrival, but that won't stop you from having a blast! Our costumes include an inflatable dinosaur, alien, bowser, and many more so bring your friends and be ready to partaaayyyy.

After hitting up the highlights of the pier, your robot guide will bring you back to the most magical location to have a breakfast picnic and party with your crew.

Take a look!

This Robot Will Meet You At The Beach To Have a Party You can jump out of bed, head over to Santa Monica Beach, where you'll have the most adorable robots will be waiting for you with a special surprise!

Interested in more fun experiences, try one of these.

Check Out This Lumberjack Theme Park in Pigeon Forge, TN

Swim with sharks at Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Missouri

Louisville Mega Cavern Adventures

A Drive Thru Dinosaur Exhibit Coming To Nashville Superspeedway