Do the kids need fall and winter clothing? This weekend there's a huge children's rummage sale you do not want to miss. It's Angel's bargain of the week.

Angel here and this week's bargain may be one of my best yet. Not just because I am hosting the sale but because it is super duper uper (is that a word) cheap!

I have learned as a mom that kids' clothes are expensive. There is absolutely no point in spending oodles and oodles of money on their outfits to have the rip holes in the knees and outgrown them by the time they wear something for a second time.

When Parker and Braden were growing up and I was a single mom we shopped a lot of rummage sales. We made it fun and they would find some of the nicest, name-brand items.

The fall children's rummage sale will be full of thousands of clothing items and shoes for just $1 apiece. Not only is there clothing there will be purses, accessories for kids, bedding, lots of nice toys and more.

Nothing will be over $5 and there will be some larger items in the mix of stuff.

Families can literally find clothing with the store tags on the items and they will still get them for just $1. If you're looking for a winter coat or snow boots this is the place to look. You never know what you'll find.

The sale is taking place at 731 Jackson Street and will be held Friday, October 15, from 4-6:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 15, 7:30-11 a.m.

HUGE CHILDREN'S RUMMAGE SALE TO BENEFIT LOCAL HOMELESS SHELTER Parent's can rack up on their kids fall and winter clothing at this Children's Rummage Sale that will benefit a local homeless shelter.

FEED A FRIEND COMMUNITY THRIFT STORE HELPING THOSE IN NEED Owensboro's Feed A Friend Community Meal and Thrift Store is located in downtown Owensboro and always looking for volunteers and folks wanting to give back to the community.