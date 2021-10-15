Bowling, Laser Tag, Arcades, & More Coming To Showplace Cinemas Locations in KY, IL, & IN

Showplace Cinemas locations throughout the Evansville area are about to look a lot different in the near future.

After a year that where cinemas were virtually shut down due to the pandemic, movies are finally returning to the big screen, and Showplace Cinemas has decided to make some major improvements to offer much more than popcorn and movies for its guests. As you know, Showplace Newburgh made some huge upgrades a few years ago when they introduced us to the Newburgh Family Entertainment Center which features an arcade, bowling lanes, laser tag, and restaurant. Following the success of that, other Showplace Cinemas locations will be making similar upgrades.

Showplace has already made several upgrades to a few of its locations including exterior paint, and new state-of-the-art laser projectors. More upgrades will begin in the upcoming weeks, according to Eyewitness News.

Evansville 411 News detailed all of the major upgrades that Showplace Cinemas has planned for their locations across Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana. It appears that Showplace East will be seeing the most upgrades, followed by Showplace North, and Showplace Henderson. Take a look below at all of the changes coming to Showplace in the near future:

Showplace Evansville East 20:

- Bowling lanes - Laser tag - Mega-arcade - Redemption center - New bar and food service - Removal of 4 movie screens - State-of-the-art laser projectors for movie screens - New exterior paint - Parking lot updates

Showplace Evansville North 9: - New box office - New concession stand - Mega-arcade - Redemption center - New bathrooms - State-of-the-art laser projectors for movie screens - New exterior paint - Parking lot updates

Showplace Henderson 8: - Mega-arcade - Redemption Center - New exterior paint - Parking lot updates

Showplace Princeton 8: - New carpet - New exterior paint

Showplace Harrisburg 9: - New roof - Parking lot updates

Showplace Connersville 8: - New exterior paint - Parking lot updates

Showplace Newburgh 10: - Parking lot updates

