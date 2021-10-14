Kentucky Is Home to the Nation’s Fourth-Best Drivers

Whenever I see a survey like this one, I can imagine what people will say when they see it.

"Oh yeah, well have those answering the survey ever been to (fill in the blank) during rush hour or on a busy weekend?"

In fact, I AM one of those people. My response would be, "Oh yeah, have those answering the survey ever been to Louisville at ANY. GIVEN. TIME? And I even like Louisville.

But something seems to happen to natives of the 'Ville when they merge onto those interstates. It always reminds me of a scene from the 1995 comedy Clueless when the teen driver and her passengers exit onto the freeway and everyone starts screaming.

Yes, I'm sure I've done something in the past that has led to another driver extending a certain finger in my direction. Haven't we all? But, honestly, unless it's Sunday morning at 8 AM (an experiment I engaged in this summer, as a matter of fact), Louisville traffic on I-65, I-71, I-64, and the Watterson Expressway has a tendency to be nightmare-inducing. The Gene Snyder Freeway isn't that bad.

But the entire state was surveyed, so I guess the rest of us makes up for it.

Factoring in data regarding speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs, and citations, Quote Wizard determined that Kentucky's drivers are the fourth-best drivers in the entire country--behind only New Hampshire, West Virginia, and Oklahoma.

In case you were wondering about our neighbors, Illinois is right behind at No. 5 while Indiana just barely finishes in the top half at No. 25. Tennessee, by the way, is ranked 9th-WORST. And that brings to mind an opinion I've developed about NASHVILLE drivers. I'm actually pretty good in Nashville; I can handle it much better than Lousville. But it always seems like Nashville drivers are NERVOUS drivers. It's like they're a little petrified to be out on those interstates. I can sympathize to a point. There DOES always seem to be roadwork in Music City and maybe the locals are never sure what they're going to encounter from one day to the next.

But Kentucky sits pretty among all our neighbors. Ohio's drivers are 17th-worst, according to the survey.

Pat yourselves on the back, Kentucky motorists. You're doing a very good job.

And now I want to go for a drive.

[SOURCE: FOX13-Memphis]