Owensboro IGA Bakery employee is getting some major attention for her awesome cake decorating skills.

Molly Robinson recently moved to Owensboro from Louisville where she worked for another grocery chain as a cake decorator. We couldn't be more excited that she brought her talents to our community because she is incredibly talented and the most amazing part she's self-taught.

Here's Molly's story:

I became a cake decorator through less than conventional means. I started work at a typical chain grocery store in the Deli/ bakery as a deli clerk. I remember seeing a lady making the most beautiful icing roses and I was fascinated. I went over and said, "wow that is so pretty could you teach me how to make one?" she looked at me with disgust and told me. "I'm not showing you *@#& get back over to your side girl," I remember walking back over to the deli angry at how rude she was for no reason. Then I noticed that she called in for my first 2 weeks called on both Saturdays and my manager complained that she always did this every single week and how she was tired of having to run the place and make cakes on the busiest grocery day they have. That following Thursday I bought all the stuff I needed with my first paycheck to learn how to cake decorate. I watched youtube tutorials and mirrored them. The fun fact is I decorate backward somehow! Well two weeks later she had called in again and I asked my boss to let me take over the cakes for the day. She was very cautious because I had no experience and I told her I would make one cake and if she hated it, I would go back to the deli. My first cake was made and I did all the cakes for the bakery that Saturday haha. Well, she called in the next weekend and I took over and they fired her and gave me her job. I remember when she came into the grocery shop and seen me in her spot decorating and she asked me "what are you doing on this side?" I smiled and said, "maybe next time you'll show the deli girl how to make a rose." That is how I started and that is how I discovered something that I absolutely loved.

Molly is the absolute sweetest gal you'll ever meet. Angel here and I have already placed my first cake order with Molly at IGA on 25th street.

I heard about her on social media when my friend Trina Hall posted photos of her cakes and people were going crazy over them.

We are so excited to welcome and have her here in our community.

