Here at WBKR, we are doing something we've never done before. And, we're teaming up with Owensboro Health to do it. On Tuesday, October 19th, we're joining forces for a huge 11-hour hiring event and we're going to be broadcasting live from Owensboro Health and talking about job opportunities that are currently available in a variety of departments at Owensboro Health locations here in the WBKR listening area.

Here's how the hiring event is going to work. Tune into WBKR starting at 7am, Tuesday morning (the 19th). You'll first hear from Owensboro Health President & Ceo, Mark Marsh, who will give us an overview of Owensboro Health and the exciting career opportunities that are now available. Over the course of the morning and afternoon, you'll hear from a variety of hiring managers representing the different departments that currently have positions to fill. Plus, you'll be hearing what you need to do to apply for one or more of those open positions.

Here's the list of departments that you can expect to hear from:

Hospital Safety

Nursing

ED Nursing

Medical Assisting

OHTLMC Radiology Opportunities (Leitchfield, KY)

OHTLMC Medical Care Unit Opportunities (Leitchfield)

OHMCH ED & Critical Care Nursing Opportunities (Muhlenberg County)

OHRH Radiology Opportunities

OHRH SRNA Float Pool Opportunities

OHRH Covid & Critical Care

Patient Registration Opportunities

OHMCH Paramedic Opportunities/Testimonial (Muhlenberg County)

OHRH Respiratory Therapist Opportunities

Housekeeping Opportunities

OHRH Phlebotomy Opportunities

As you can see, there are positions available at multiple Owensboro Health facilities here in western Kentucky.

Tune in Tuesday! Barb, Angel and I will be broadcasting live from 7am to 6pm. Barb will be there from 7am to 10. Angel will be on air from 10am to 2pm and I will be there broadcasting from 2pm to 6.

We'll tell you which departments are hiring, what those qualifications are and how to access the hiring portal to get more information about the open positions and how YOU can apply for them! Plus, there will be recruiters standing by via phone to help answer any questions that you have.

