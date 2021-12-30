On several occasions, I have returned to Barb Birgy's story about the mysterious image caught on an Ohio County trail cam. SPOILER ALERT: I still have no idea what it is. We may never know.

TRAIL CAM PICS AND VIDEOS -- A GREAT PASTIME

But since she posted that story back in September, I've been enjoying finding trail cam videos and images online. I have discovered some fun imagery and some creepy imagery. For example, I learned that if raccoons get hungry enough, they will become very resourceful creatures and stand on one another's shoulders to reach a deer feeder. Thanks, boredpanda.com which, by the way, also informed me that deer sometimes walk upright. Now, can someone PLEASE teach them to stay off the highway?

CREEPY TRAIL CAM IMAGES

On the flipside, trail cam images can be so creepy and disturbing, they'd make for the PERFECT Halloween collage if you're wanting to go out of the box on your decorations. The website crafty.diply.com goes right for the eerie factor with its first selection...one that might back up a belief in Bigfoot. Seriously, that's kind of unsettling, as are the variety of pictures revealing somewhat ghostly appearances by children, women in gowns, and even a clown.

A FACEBOOK PAGE FOR KENTUCKY TRAIL CAM PICTURES

I didn't find any images like that on the Kentucky Trail Cam Pics Facebook page, but the images WERE fun. The thing is, there haven't been any new additions since 2017. The thing ALSO is, I didn't know there WAS such a Facebook page until a friend tipped me off about it. It doesn't look necessarily like there's an administrator posting pics. The description seems to indicate that all are welcome. And it's not like it's a Facebook group.

THE MORE TRAIL CAM PICS, THE BETTER

But there's a WEALTH of fascinating activity out there. Think about how much we can learn by observing animals when they don't know they are being observed. I mean, check out THIS guy, the star of what may be my favorite trail cam video on the page:

See, I'm one of those corny old-schoolers who still likes to watch animal videos on Tik Tok or YouTube. They come into my Facebook newsfeed all the time.

Word to the curious, if you have some downtime--waiting at the doctor's office, waiting to have your car serviced, just waiting--find trail cam videos and images. The time will pass like you're sleeping on a road trip.

