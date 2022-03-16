Tiny houses are quickly becoming the popular norm everywhere. This Kentucky Tiny House Airbnb is the perfect place for a quiet weekend getaway.

A COUNTRY GETAWAY & A SHORT DRIVE

If you love the simplicity of country life you will love this tiny house. Angel here and my husband, Joe, and I love to find cozy and unique Airbnb stays that are close enough to drive but far enough away we don't think about home LOL. I found one in Franklin, Kentucky which is just a little over an hour from the Tri-State area and it's under $75 a night.

ALL THE TINY DETAILS

You can literally enjoy the quiet of the country and if you get bored on your stay you can get back to life because this place is super close to big-city entertainment. Here's what the host of the Airbnb had to say;

Our beautiful rustic tiny house cabin is the perfect coDuples getaway or just a great place to stop in for the night. Our tiny house sits down by our pond tucked away into the woods and is very private and secluded. Sit out on the front porch and watch the deer. Play games, read a book, go fishing or just rest and relax. Located just off of I65 outside the historical little town of Franklin, KY. We are located between Nashville (45min), Bowling Green (35min) and Mammoth Cave (55 min).

The house itself is only about 200 square feet of living space and in my mind, that calculates to not a whole lot to clean LOL. When we go out of town we love a low-maintenance stay so we can totally focus on each other and being in the moment.

WHAT IS THERE TO DO IN FRANKLIN, KY?

The Kenny Perry Golf Course calls Franklin home. You can visit the distillery or see the sites of the town. It is home to Kentucky Downs where they host horse racing. If you go during the season you can spend an evening at the Franklin Drive-in and catch a movie. Perhaps the thing they're most famous for is being the wedding site for Johnny & June Cash!

REVIEWS FROM VISITORS

This place was cute, cozy, and better than the pictures. Would definitely stay again.-ALORA My husband and I had a wonderful weekend at this cabin. It was cozy and adorable and everything we hoped for. We will definitely be coming back in the summer to enjoy the beautiful pond and outdoors more. We highly recommend this place!-TERRA

From before we even arrived Matthew was amazing. Our trip happened to coincide with “Snowmaggedon 2022,” and Matthew allowed us to come down a night early (we were driving) for no charge. The cabin we had booked was still occupied that first because of our early arrival, but he allowed us to stay in his larger cabin for free even after they left. The cabin was great, r/c air conditioning/heating in every room, super comfy bed in the master, shower pressure was good, kitchen had everything we needed (even little weird stuff I was hoping for but not expecting after forgetting I wasn’t at home when I left the grocery store). We didn’t get to explore the trails because of the weather but the property was beautiful and not difficult to navigate. Highly recommend booking your trip here!-BRIDGET

