Netflix Announces Whole Universe of Dr. Seuss Shows and Specials

In their ongoing quest to unite every possible IP under one roof, Netflix has inked a deal with the estate of Dr. Seuss to produce a whole slate of new specials and television shows. And since it’s Netflix, you can watch them here or there, you can watch them anywhere. (Sorry.)

Via a press release, the company says the new Seussiverse (that’s my word, not theirs) with be the “anchor for Netflix’s expanded focus on pre-school. Introducing concepts of foundational learning” and will “explore themes of diversity and respect for others all told through fun and engaging stories that incorporate the whimsical humor, distinctive visuals and rhythmic style of Dr. Seuss.” Dustin Ferrer, who has produced Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and Shimmer and Shine, will serve as the showrunner for the entire Seuss lineup.

The lineup of Seuss-adapted Netflix shows so far are:

One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish

Logline: This series follows the adventures of two loveable fish who are different in every way. Red and Blue consistently find themselves in comedic situations that allow them to introduce oppositional vocabulary to our preschool viewers.

Format: Series, 7-min eps and 2-min music videos

The Sneetches

Logline: As long as there have been Sneetches on beaches, the Star-Bellies and Moon-Bellies have lived separate lives. But when two young Sneetches form an unlikely friendship, they teach their communities that differences don't need to be avoided, they can be celebrated.

Format: 45-min special

Wacky Wednesday

Logline: In an otherwise perfectly normal town, whenever Wednesday rolls around things suddenly get wacky! Luckily, this town has a ten-year-old Wacky Expert who knows that humor inspires creativity and never fails to solve every wacky problem with an equally wacky solution.

Format: Series, 11-min eps

Horton Hears a Who!

Logline: This series follows a young Horton as he explores the Jungle of Nool with his two best friends: going on daring adventures, helping their community, and learning how to stand up for what's fair.

Format: Series, 11-min eps

Thidwick The Big-Hearted Moose

Logline: When a grumpy moose leader decides that he wants to be the happiest moose in the pack, he calls upon sweet Thidwick to help him. As this unlikely duo embarks on a comical adventure, Thidwick discovers that the key to happiness is being kind to others.

Format: 45-min special

I have two young kids and they watch a fair amount of television. Given the level of entertainment pitched at their age group, if these shows can capture the wit and humor of Seuss’ work, they will be a welcome addition to Netflix’s library. That’s a big if though; hopefully they are not just another TV series with a lot of dumb humor and sight gags. If that’s the case, I would not like them in a house, nor would I like them with a mouse.