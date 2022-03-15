Way back when, in the land of Game Show TV, there was a hit show called The Gong show. The premise? Simple. Get on stage and perform... and if it was bad, you would get "gonged" off the stage. If it was really bad... you just might win.

Maybe Not Soooo Way Back...

Of course, I say "way back when" like the show didn't last air in some iteration as recently as 2018 but it originally made its television debut in 1976 with three celebrity judges and a series of amateur performers ranging from really, really good to just plain terrible. Those especially bad would be "gonged" off stage by one of the judges hitting a gong with a mallet.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Be a Part of the Local Fun

Now that you are up to speed on what exactly a "gong show" is, if you weren't already familiar, let me tell you how you can be a part of one right here in our own community and all for a great cause! (Obviously, not associated with the actual TV game show)

Join Us to Raise Money for Animals in Need

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, you can join us and our Townsquare Media sister stations for the Survive the Gong - Gong Show to benefit Daisy's New Beginnings, a 501c 3 non-profit that helps provide emergency medical care for homeless animals in our local pet shelters and rescues.

canva canva loading...

Where and When

Taking place at Friedman Park Events Center in Newburgh, Indiana, doors will open at 5 pm for this 21 and over event. A buffet dinner from Prime Time Bar & Grill will be served at 5:30 pm with showtime beginning shortly thereafter and a cash bar will be available as well. There will even be adoptable dogs from local rescues on-site just waiting to meet you!

Enjoy A Night of Laughs

Live music will be performed during dinner by Troy Miller and the evening's Masters of Ceremonies are Kat Mykals and Pat Coslett. Tickets for this event are just $50 per person and include dinner, live music, and of course, the Gong Show featuring some talented and some not-quite-so-talented local, Tri-state talent.

Get Tickets Now

Tickets for the event are available online by visiting DaisysNB.com and all proceeds go to Daisy's New Beginnings to provide emergency veterinary care for homeless animals in the Tri-state.