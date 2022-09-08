Kentucky Food Truck Fest Championship Bringing 40 Plus Vendors & Live Music

Get your taste buds prepared for the 2nd Annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship. Imagined tons of Kentucky's most delicious food trucks in one place.

WHAT IS THE KENTUCKY FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP?

Food Trucks have become somewhat of a very popular thing over the past several years. People love being able to sample delicious eats without the long wait of a restaurant while on the go.

Here's what you can expect at the Kentucky Food Truck Fest;

A number of food trucks dishing it out to see who is serving up the best and the event will also include a free daytime concert, antique tractor show, craft vendors, art walk, and more! Everything will be on-site at the Renfro Valley Entertainment Center as well as the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Renfro Valley, Kentucky.

WHAT'S ON THE MENU AT THE FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL?

This weekend in Renfro Valley, Kentucky food trucks will travel from miles around to compete in the Food Truck Championship.

Visitors will have the opportunity to take their pick of a variety of different foods. Don't worry you won't find something you like there is something for everyone. Here are some of the different food trucks menus from the festival:

The festival will be happening on Saturday, September 10, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. There will also be several craft vendors if you love crafts and shopping around.

