Kentucky Food Truck Fest Championship Bringing 40 Plus Vendors &#038; Live Music

Kentucky Food Truck Fest Championship Bringing 40 Plus Vendors & Live Music

CANVA

Get your taste buds prepared for the 2nd Annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship.  Imagined tons of Kentucky's most delicious food trucks in one place.

WHAT IS THE KENTUCKY FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP?

Food Trucks have become somewhat of a very popular thing over the past several years.  People love being able to sample delicious eats without the long wait of a restaurant while on the go.

Here's what you can expect at the Kentucky Food Truck Fest;

A number of food trucks dishing it out to see who is serving up the best and the event will also include a free daytime concert, antique tractor show, craft vendors, art walk, and more! Everything will be on-site at the Renfro Valley Entertainment Center as well as the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Renfro Valley, Kentucky.

KFTFC FB
loading...
Get our free mobile app

WHAT'S ON THE MENU AT THE FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL?

This weekend in Renfro Valley, Kentucky food trucks will travel from miles around to compete in the Food Truck Championship.

GOOGLE MAPS
loading...

Visitors will have the opportunity to take their pick of a variety of different foods.  Don't worry you won't find something you like there is something for everyone.  Here are some of the different food trucks menus from the festival:

VANSAUWA'S
loading...
BERT'S SPEAKCHEEZY
loading...
305 CUBANO
loading...
THE TENNESSEE COBBLER
loading...

The festival will be happening on Saturday, September 10, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.  There will also be several craft vendors if you love crafts and shopping around.

KFTRC FB
loading...

Here's a look at the trucks that attended last year's festival.

KENTUCKY FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Food Trucks have become somewhat of a big deal over the past five years. If you promise people food trucks you'll get a crowd. People love to eat and someone has to feed them. Kentucky has some of the most delicious and amazing food trucks around. 
Categories: Evansville News, Family, Food, News, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WGBFAM