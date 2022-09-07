There Are 242 Haunted Houses in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, Here is Where They are All Located

It's time to start planning all of your haunted festivities for the Halloween season, here's where all the haunted houses are located!

Halloween Season

The Halloween season is almost upon us! Pretty soon we'll be seeing haunted houses popping up all over the Tri-State as well as corn mazes, home haunts, and more. I don't know about you, but October is one of my favorite months, and I feel like there is SO much going on throughout the month of October that I need to plan which events and haunted houses I want to hit up well in advance. Thankfully that's a little easier this year as TheScareFactor.com has a map of all the haunted houses in the U.S. so you can plan ahead for the haunting season and hit up as many haunts as your spooky heart desires.

242 Haunted Houses Across Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois

Located across these three states is a total of 242 haunted houses. Now these are just the ones on TheScareFactor.com directory, so I can imagine there are more that aren't on the website.

Here are how many haunts you can find in each state

Indiana-86

Illinois- 96

Kentucky- 60

That's a whole lot of haunted houses to hit up! If you check out TheScareFactor.com they have a really cool interactive map where you can find the haunts closest to you. When I zoomed into the Tri-State area for Indiana the 3 haunts here are the Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm, The Olde Courthouse Catacombs and House of Lecter, and Nightmare on Eastbrooke (which is a really awesome home haunt that goes all out every year and raises donations for the Tri-State Food Bank).

It's never too early to start planning your Halloween festivities! Happy haunting!