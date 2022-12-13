Remember when Charlie Brown picks out a little tree that was last on everyone's list? That's how Jake is feeling right now. Jake has been at Warrick Humane Society since last summer and is ready for a forever home!

Jake "Cool" is a 3.5-year-old Beagle mix. He weighs 51 pounds, so he is mixed with something larger. Jake loves people but is particular about his dog friends and would do best in a quieter home. Maybe he should stick to little yellow birds!

Though I can't promise that Jake will fight the Red Barron atop his dog house or serve up popcorn and toast on Thanksgiving, Jake is a really good boy that walks nicely on a leash and knows a few basic commands.

He is neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations/preventions, dewormed and microchipped.

How to Adopt this Pet

All WHS dogs/puppies have received age-appropriate vaccines, deworming, flea/tick prevention, and heartworm prevention. Plus they are spayed/neutered, heartworm tested, and microchipped prior to adoption. If you are interested in adopting, fill out an adoption application or stop in and visit the pet of your choice.

Phone: (812) 858-1132

HOURS Mon: Closed to the public Tue: Closed to the public Wed: 12:00PM - 4:00PM Thu: 12:00PM - 7:00PM Fri: 12:00PM - 4:00PM Sat: 12:00PM - 4:00PM Sun: 12:00PM - 4:00PM

Donations Needed

All of these hungry kittens/cats and puppies in WHS care recently have wiped them out! They are in need of the following donations: Wet puppy food, wet kitten food, dry kitten food, and dry cat food (without dyes). If you can help our rescue pets, donations can be dropped off anytime! We have a donation bin on our porch for after-hours drop-offs.

Do you have a dog or cat due for vaccines? The WHS is excited to announce that they received another grant from Walmart Giving to host a low-cost vaccination clinic open to the public on January 10. The clinic is from 11AM -2PM (or later if pets are still being seen). Registration begins at 10AM and ends at 1PM. Registration is limited to the first 50 dogs or cats, and registration for the clinic is first come, first serve. Please expect a potentially long wait, and plan your day accordingly. They can only see domesticated dogs and cats. No feral animals. For the safety of your pet, all dogs MUST be on a leash and cats MUST be in a carrier to be seen.

