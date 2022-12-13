Tennessee Bear Caught Red-Handed Opening Up Car Door to Get a Snack [WATCH]

Is it just me or do bears seem to be getting a lot smarter than we thought they were? Maybe they always were this smart. The only difference is that we are getting so much closer to their natural habitat as we build resorts, cabins, and homes in the woods and mountains, we are seeing just how intelligent and cunning bears really are.

Are bears really smart?

I guess it's because they kind of just moseying along like they aren't really paying attention and that we think they aren't really that smart. But, according to PBS,

Considered by many wildlife biologists to be one of the most intelligent land animals of North America, bears possess the largest and most convoluted brains relative to the size of any land mammal. In the animal kingdom, their intelligence compares with that of higher primates.

See, bears are super smart. Yogi wasn't kidding around.

The bear in this video was so smart he opened a car door to get a snack from inside. Here is what the family who took the video of the bear getting into their car had to say.

First day of vacation at Bear Mountain in Gatlinburg with my kids, and husband. My husband left the car unlocked and food in it. We went to leave to go to dinner and Mr. Bear was in it eating the food lol. After he ate it all, he went back to his bear den.

