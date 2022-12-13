Evansville School Board Approves New Calendar – Fall Break Now Full Week

Parents of Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation students finally have answers about the 2022-2023 school calendar.

The biggest change to next year's EVSC calendar is the full week of fall break. So, instead of a Friday start for the break, students and staff will begin their vacation on a Monday. The biggest question that parents have had is 'Which Monday will fall break begin?'

The 2023-24 school calendar was approved at last night's school board meeting. Please take note that we made a change to the fall break, which will now be a full week in October. This calendar includes the popular soft start at the beginning of the year and meets the state requirement for 180 instructional days. High school commencements will take place May 22-24.

Thankfully, the new fall break dates will not interfere with the Westside Nut Club Fall Festival. The break will begin the Monday after the first full week of October. So, the fall break for EVSC will be from October 9, 2023 - October 13, 2023.

This Does Create Another Issue

One thing that some parents are a little miffed about is the fact that the kids will not be out of school on the Friday of the Westside Nut Club Fall Festival.

"EVSC (Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation) it would really have been nice to start school a day early or go a day later to get that Friday of fall festival week off. It's always been such a tradition for the kids and the Fall Festival will suffer some sales because of this too. Just my opinion." ~ Michele Roedel Combs

For some families, the Friday of the Fall Festival is a tradition, and for others, it will mean fewer volunteers for booths on that day.

"The kids could've volunteered in a food booth, participated in events since some are late for a school night, and enjoyed the festival more. It is a major fundraiser for the school system." ~ Michelle Hamer

