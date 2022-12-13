Despite what the classic carol says, Christmas is not always "the most wonderful time of the year." Sure, for many people, this season is filled with joy and laughter - but there are also a lot of people who are struggling this time of year. Odds are, this will be the first Christmas without a grandparent, parent, spouse, sibling, child, or even a family pet for someone you know - it may even be you. For others, the holiday season is a reminder of loss from years past. It is so important that we NOT forget about the people who are hurting this time of year.

Feeling "Blue" This Christmas?

For the past several years, the Turning Pointe United Methodist Church, located at 9800 Middle Mt. Vernon Road on Evansville's west side, hosts a "Blue" Christmas service in the days leading up to December 25th. This year's service will be on Wednesday, December 21st from 6pm-7pm.

Why Should I Come to Blue Christmas?

Come...if you are feeling blue.

Come... if you have experienced the death of a loved one.

Come...if you are facing life after divorce or separation.

Come...if you are coping with the loss of a job.

Come...if you are living with cancer or another disease that puts a question mark over the future.

Come...even if none of the above applies to you.

Come...even if it's just to support a friend who is struggling.

Come...to remind yourself what others might be dealing with.

Blue Christmas is a simple service that will include a few songs (sung by yours truly), along with a message of hope and restoration.

