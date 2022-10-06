Is It Illegal to Skateboard or Rollerblade in Downtown Evansville, Indiana?
Here's a fun little fact for you: Our radio studios are located in Downtown Evansville. We are actually in the Fifth Third Bank building. Thankfully, we have access to the parking garage, but other people sometimes use it for recreation, so I wondered if it was legal or not.
Fun Police
Okay, I will admit that if I think laws are being broken, I will shut down the fun immediately. Like when I see kids on scooters, roller blades, or skateboards in areas that they probably shouldn't be. Seriously, when I spotted a couple of teens doing their skateboarding tricks in a parking garage, I wanted to issue them a ticket on the spot!.
Great Spots to Skate In Evansville
Now, before I spout some laws, I do want you you to know that there are nice spots for wheeled fun. Plus, there are some exciting projects in the works, too.
Evansville Municipal Code 2022
Any person who violates this section shall be subject to a fine of $25.00 per violation. Each separate act in violation shall be deemed a separate violation. In the event the person violating this section is under the age of 18 years and is unable to pay the fine imposed, the custodial parent or legal guardian shall be responsible for payment of the fine.
Prohibited on the following premises:
- Central Library
- City-owned parking garages
- Civic Center
- Dress Plaza
- Ford Center
- Four Freedoms Monument
- Freedom Plaza
- Main Street Walkway
- Old National Events Plaza
- Private property without the consent of the owner
Gift Skateboarding is a new non-profit in Henderson, Kentucky that is focused on making the sport of skateboarding available to anyone and everyone regardless of age, gender, or economic status.
