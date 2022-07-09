See Florida Vacation Home that Sleeps 43 and Takes Family Game Night to Whole New Level

Sometimes, planning a vacation in Florida can seem overwhelming. With so many choices of things to do, and with giant price tags attached to each one, it's also overwhelming for your budget.

You could just hang out at the beach all day. That's fairly cheap if you are content to lay around on a beach towel. Even though I'm perfectly content with doing that, not everybody wants to be at the beach all day, every day of vacation.

My husband had to force a smile in this photo. At that point, he was done with the beach.

What if I told you that you plan a vacation in Florida where you could stay, play, and relax for around $42 a person per day? Sound too good to be true? Well, it's not.

The Great Lakeside Escape is like nothing you have ever seen. The enormous, lakeside vacation home sleeps up to 43 people with thirteen game-themed bedrooms.

Here's how the Airbnb host, Andrew, describes this very unique, OMG, Florida stay,

There's nothing else like this estate. It's in the Guinness Book of World Records for the world's largest word search. It has a life-sized OPERATION game, a giant LITE BRITE wall, & a 7 ft in-floor piano. It features the world's first residential laser maze and also the world's only residential escape room game (based on the popular board game CLUE). There's an arcade and a movie theater, a just-for-fun casino, and a giant all-teak wood chess board floor game. The pool/lazy river/hot tub is 40,000 gallons and features TWO waterslides; one "kiddy" and one GIANT commercial-grade. Lakefront, there's a dock, 2 kayaks, a 3-person canoe, and a 5-person pedal boat. There's an outdoor kitchen, poolside TV system, video game consoles galore, wifi, dozens of board games, commercial arcade machines, pinball, Plinko, billiards.. oh, and an actual family TV game show studio w/ interactive buzzers, karaoke--- TVs in every room, and more! The theme is popular GAMES (obviously!)-- so the bedrooms include a Monopoly Room (the closet is actually "jail!"), a Scrabble Room (correctly unscramble the letters on the wall to win a prize!), etc;

The Great Lakeside Escape

Staying here, you would never have to leave to find something to do.

The outdoor pool has a waterslide, hot tub, and lazy river.

Video and board game-themed rooms like Pac-Man and Monopoly.

I'm amazed by the attention to detail, throughout the house, but especially in each themed bedroom.

Each room seems to fit different personalities, too. The above and below bedrooms would sleep the smartest people in the family.

Magical, wonderful, and fun are just a few words to describe this amazing house full of games, amenities, and living spaces. We wish we could have stayed for another week! -Shaimoom, (Airbnb review)

Maybe the fortune teller could predict you beating the rest of your family on the Wheel of Fortune.

A pinball arcade that is game show-themed will entertain the young and old in your family.

Wouldn't it be great to play Risk in a Risk-themed room? That would be the ultimate.

The life-size Operation game is amazing. The host, Andrew, went above and beyond with this room and game. Any aspiring doctors in your family?

There is plenty to do outside, too. How about a game of Human Bowling?

Amazing! Truly a something-for-everyone place to enjoy a family vacation. I'm still processing it all over a day after our departure - we did so much! There is no need to leave to find something to do...From age 2 to age 72, everyone found things to do that they loved. We would love to return! - Sara (Airbnb review)

While the adults compete in games of Wheel of Fortune, the kids can have fun with the life-size Lite-Brite.

More outdoor activities include Human Foosball. This is genius. It looks like so much fun. I see this getting very competitive.

For those in your family, like my son-in-law, a relaxing game of mind-twisting life-size Chess would make for the perfect vacation.

I would want to stay in the Vegas-themed bedroom because what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, right?!?!? LOL

The whole family can gather in the Jumanji theater after a fun day of game playing.

The Great Escape Lakeside, as this place is called, -- is fantastic, unique, and…unforgettable. The attention to detail is like nothing I’ve seen anywhere else on the planet. More than 40 of us came for a family reunion and everyone ages 2 – 82 LOVED it. - Domenique (Airbnb review)

Laser room and pool. No fun house is complete without both of these.

Did I mention the World's Largest Word Search? This actual Word Search is featured in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The outdoor pool is private and can b enjoyed day or night.

My family loves playing games so much, that we have to make a plan to visit this amazing and unique Airbnb. It fits with my experience vacation needs but doesn't cost a fortune. This just might turn out to be my happiest place on Earth. Maybe, yours, too.

The Great Lakeside Escape is private, on 10 acres, in Clermont, Florida. See more photos, get more info, and book your stay, HERE.

