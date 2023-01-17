Enjoy Winter at These Cool Indiana Festivals

I love winter. I know, it's crazy, but I like winter more than summer. There, I said it. Maybe it's because I would much rather be warm than hot. Or, maybe it's because winter is cozy and beautiful. Whatever it is, I love winter.

Get our free mobile app

I know there are others out there that love winter, too. Just like me, you love it so much that you want to get out and enjoy every second of it.

If only there were some festivals we could go to enjoy all that winter has to offer.

Guess what? There are several you can go to. Here are four winter festivals in Indiana.

Festival of Ice - January 20, 21, and 22, 2023 - Carmel, Indiana

The celebration of ice, in central Indiana, is going on this weekend.

City of Carmel, Indiana/YouTube City of Carmel, Indiana/YouTube loading...

The 2023 Festival of Ice, at the Ice at Carter Green, features carving demonstrations by professional ice carvers on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 20, 21, and 22 in the Arts & Design District.

City of Carmel, Indiana/YouTube City of Carmel, Indiana/YouTube loading...

There will also be a Carmel Fire Department chili cook-off. skating to a live DJ, and more!

Get more information, HERE.

2023 Winter Poluzza - January 20th - Bloomington, Indiana

Canva Canva loading...

II attended Indiana University, and I can tell you firsthand, no matter which season, Bloomington is always a good time. Looks like winter is no exception.

Experience our Midwestern winter wonderland!

Join us for a fun-filled afternoon of winter-themed crafts and activities at the Switchyard Park Pavilion. If there is no natural snow, we will create our own!

Get all the information, HERE.

Winter Festival 2023 - January 28th - Westfield, Indiana

Canva Canva loading...

Hosted by: Urban Vines Winery & Brewery

Time: 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Come out for pony rides, chili, a hot chocolate bar, a fish toss, and an ice sculpture!

Get directions, HERE.

Brewers of Indiana Guild 2023 Winterfest, February 11, Indiana State Fairgrounds

If you love beer, especially craft beer, this is the winter fest for you.

Ray Steele's Indianapolis/YouTube Ray Steele's Indianapolis/YouTube loading...

Join the nonprofit Brewers of Indiana Guild for its 14th annual winter fundraiser, Winterfest, benefiting Joy’s House for our main event Saturday, Feb 11th, 2023 from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. and for our VIP event on Friday, Feb 10th from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds West Pavilion in downtown Indianapolis. Sample hundreds of beers, ciders, and meads brewed by dozens of Hoosier breweries while enjoying local food, shopping, games, and more.

Get tickets, HERE.