Indiana State Police Bolt for the Heart 5K Set for November 23rd

Get some exercise while helping the Indiana State Police get the life-saving equipment to help those in need!

The Department's annual "Bolt for the Heart 5K" will take place at the Palladium Center Green in Carmel, Indiana, just north of Indianapolis on Thursday, November 23rd (Thanksgiving morning). The race is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. eastern time (8:00 a.m. Evansville time), with advanced registration online through the Bolt for the Heart website.

According to a press release from the Department, proceeds from the event will go toward the purchase of "Automated External Defibrillators" for patrol cars across the state, including Southern Indiana of course. The defibrillators will allow troopers the chance to restart someones heart in the event of a heart attack if they are first on the scene.

If you're not a "runner," or can't make the trip because of that whole it-happens-on-Thanksgiving-Day-thing, but would still like to contribute to the fund, donations are also being accepted through the Bolt for the Heart's "Virtual Race" option.

[Source: Indiana State Police]