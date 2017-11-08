Vanderburgh Prosecutor Hosting Substance Abuse Hotline

Opioid addiction is an extremely serious issue facing not only the country as a whole, but the Tri-State as well. In an effort to assist those who may be dealing with addiction themselves, or have a friend or family member who are battling the clutches of this epidemic, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office, in partnership with Eyewitness News, have setup a hotline for those who need answers.

A Community in Pain will take place every Wednesday through the month of November and will feature a phone bank of experts taking your calls and answering any questions you may have about substance abuse; whether you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, or you simply want to learn more about the impact it has on individuals and their families.

The phone bank will be open from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at 812-435-5688.