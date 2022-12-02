People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.

For over 85 years, fun-loving families have been visiting Indiana's Pokagon State Park, home of TOBOGGAN RUN. Riders climb to the top of a 30-foot tower before hopping on a toboggan and heading down a 90-foot vertical drop, reaching speeds up to 40 mph. The Toboggan Run provides approximately 30 seconds of thrills and chills over the quarter-mile course, and the refrigerated track means you can get your slide on whether there is snow on the ground or not.

One really cool thing (pardon the pun) about Toboggan Run is the cost. No, it's not free - that would be too cool - but, you don't have to pay every time you ride the slide. Guests pay just $20 for an hour and can ride as much as they want/can. Toboggan Run is open from 10am-6:30pm on Saturdays and Sundays now through February 26, 2023. The Toboggan has extended hours during winter break and is open New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Presidents Day. View the holiday and break schedule.

Pokagon State Park is located in Angola, Indiana, which is way up north, just about as far north as you can go before you hit Michigan.

