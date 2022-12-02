Clark Griswold Would Be So Proud of this Illinois Christmas Home

There seem to be two types of people during the Christmas season. There are those who resemble Ebenezer Scrooge and others who channel their inner Clark W. Griswold. This is an example of that 2nd one. It's a Christmas light display in Illinois that Clark would be so proud of.

Get our free mobile app

This video was captured a couple days ago in Normal, Illinois with a simple description:

An extreme Christmas decoration house from my home town in Normal, IL

They are not wrong. At all. This person went for it.

If you think about it, it's completely appropriate that this Griswold-ish display of epic holiday cheer would happen in Illinois since National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation was set in Illinois (even if it was filmed elsewhere).

If your neighbors seem to think your Christmas decorating efforts are a little overboard, show them this. It's about as insane as Christmas yards can get in Illinois and that's saying something. Just make sure you check every...single...bulb.