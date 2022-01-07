Indiana Dog Is Tug Of War Champ [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Misa.

Hi, I’m Misa! I’m the longest dog resident at the Vanderburgh Humane Society! I’m a true athlete - I love to run, fetch, and play tug-of-war! I’m looking for an active adopter who can give me the exercise I need, either in a fenced-in yard or on a leash. I can’t live with cats and may be a little too rowdy for young kids. I’m just waiting for an adopter who loves and understands me! If you need a buddy to help you keep your New Year’s Resolution, come meet me at the VHS! Adoption fee: $150, includes all the things.

Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org!

