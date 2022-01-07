Evansville East Side Restaurant Moving in 2022

It looks like another Evansville area restaurant is on the move in 2022. Unlike the announcement in November that IHOP, a national chain, would be closing down its current location as soon as its new building is complete at the corner of Burkhardt Road and the Lloyd Expressway, this move involves one of the city's locally owned businesses.

Where is The Granola Jar in Evansville Going to Be Located?

According to Evansville 411 News, The Granola Jar Cafe and Bakery, a favorite of Evansville locals, will be moving their east side location. Currently located at 111 South Green River Road, The Granola Jar Cafe and Bakery will be making the transition to their new home on East Virginia Street.

The Granola Jar East cafe and bakery is moving to 5600 E Virginia Street and will be located next to Shannon Aleksandr's Salon & Spa. The new location is tentatively slated to open at the end of January.

The Granola Jar East is currently located at 111 S Green River Road and will remain open until the move is complete.

Get our free mobile app

New Plans for The Granola Jar in 2022

They say that The Granola Jar Cafe and Bakery teased a potential expansion in the future as well. Currently, there are two locations - 1033 East Mount Pleasant Road and the current South Green River Road location that will be moving to 5600 East Virginia Street.

The Granola Jar Cafe and Bakery has been a part of the Evansville restaurant scene since 2006. With a menu that extends beyond granola with sandwiches, salads, and other delicious offerings, the Granola Jar Cafe and Bakery have become a staple for Evansville residents.

[Source: Evansville 411 News via Facebook]

Top Evansville Restaurants According to Yelp Here's the Evansville restaurants that were rated highly on Yelp.

10 Restaurants That Need to Come to Evansville Here's 10 restaurants I think we need in the Evansville area.

How Many of These Locally Owned Restaurants Have You Tried? I am one of the pickiest eaters that you will ever meet. Sometimes I have to get out of my comfort zone and try something new. Here's a list of locally owned eateries that we can all try.