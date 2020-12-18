Indiana Couple Parodies Popular Christmas Song With A COVID Twist [VIDEO]

If you need a good laugh and help getting into the holiday spirit, I think I have the video for you!

We all know that this year has been a dumpster fire for one major reason...The 'Rona. It's caused the world to change how it operates on a day to day basis. It's also made people and businesses alike get creative with what they do with themselves. I think that the creativity that people have shown throughout this pandemic has been brilliant and overshadowed by several negative things...and we could use a lot more positive and funny things in the spotlight.

This brings me to a video I saw on Facebook. It's so creative and it is hilarious too.

Let's start by saying this: If there's one Christmas character that would define 2020, it's The Grinch by far. I mean think about it, we all have turned into The Grinch in some way this year. It's no secret that 2020 has been controversial in many ways. So how do you tie that in with The Grinch? You get The Grinch to parody the most controversial Christmas song in recent history- "Baby, It's Cold Outside".

Carrie and Jeff Ketterman from Corydon, Indiana have struck internet gold with their music video "Baby, There's COVID Outside". It follows The Grinch, who is a bit uneasy about all this COVID news and is desperate to find an escape at his Who girlfriend's house. However, his girlfriend doesn't want to chance catching the 'rona. Check it out for yourself: