Southern Indiana Civil War Era Home Is Beautifully Well Preserved and It’s For Sale – See Photos

When looking at homes that draw my attention, it's always going to be the older historic homes. My husband and I have spent many days in Louisville exploring the incredibly, restored homes of Old Louisville. And, we have dreamt about how we, ourselves would renovate one of the many homes that need some TLC.

Historic Civil War ear home in Indiana

Indiana also has some amazing historic homes, many of which are not in the city, but scattered through the countryside. Like this one, I found listed on Zillow in Spencer, IN. It's truly a magnificent piece of architectural art.

Here is the detailed description from the Jeff Franklin FC Tucker/Bloomington REALTORS listing:

This spectacular Civil War-era home completed in 1874 is in remarkably restored condition in the lovely historic town of Spencer. Enjoy this multi-acre estate that includes a carriage home, a summer kitchen with conference space, a post and beam barn with loft and garage space, plus a commanding view of this charming Indiana river town just 30 minutes west of Bloomington. This outstanding example of High Victorian Italianate architecture is on a limestone foundation and is three stories high with a mansard tower. Beautiful millwork and original trim and hardwoods enhance the first level of this home with 14-foot ceilings and 12-foot ceilings on the second level the first and second floors are coordinated around a center hallway that is accessed by the main level curved stair that is original to the home. There are three possibly four large graceful bedrooms up and a gorgeous parlor on the main, library on the main with beautiful built-in bookcases, a formal dining room, a large kitchen in the rear of the home, and two staircases.

How much is the home's asking price?

The home is located at 635 W Hillside Ave, Spencer, IN, and has an asking price of $889,000. Take a look at some of the beautiful photos from the listing. Along with a little history and fan quotes from the Historical Homes of America Facebook page.

I live near this home - and its stunning position on a hill overlooking Spencer, IN, and the river is amazing. Here's a little history: - Kim Brandt

The David Enoch Beem House, also known as Beem Mansion or The Hill, at 635 West Hillside Avenue in Spencer was added to the national registry of historical places on July 13, 1989. The 1850s Italianate architectural style house was completed in 1874. Dr. William M Dugan Jr. purchased the house in 1985 and the house underwent restoration soon afterward including restoring the tower. - Kim Brandt

At the time of the Beem Mansion’s construction the architect, who also built another home on south Pottersville Road, was said to communicate between the two homes using mirrors as both homes were at the highest points in the area. - Kim Brandt

The house’s style of architecture borrows heavily from France and is marked by mansard roofs, which are steeply sloping roofs punctuated with windows, and asymmetry. - Km Brandt

The large two-story T-plan brick dwelling sits on a rusticated Indiana limestone foundation with arched openings framed in limestone.

I'm in love!!!! What an entryway & the floor is lovely the staircase craftsmanship is amazing!!! - Susan Roach

Oh My Gosh!!!! I love those doors & windows!!! I'm such a fan of these homes being kept as close to original as possible...so far this has done very well!!! In this entryway, I would perhaps have to hang a crystal chandelier though!! that's just me....I'm loving this place. - Susan Roach

I love the ceiling and wall colors, the doors, transoms and framing, and the windows, shutters, and framing. - Maggie Pearson

If you would like to see all of the photos, get more info, or schedule a showing, click HERE.

