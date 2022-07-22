Sometimes you might have the best intentions in your mind, but things don't work out as planned.

Take Nicole Matthews as an example, this Illinois lady had the best intentions with what she did to her hair. Yes, I said what she did to her hair...

Nicole is supporting a cause, and pridefully wearing the symbol and color is on full blast! SG

Nicole Matthews was arrested for driving on a suspended license. OK, so it's illegal but it's not like she kicked grandma down the stairs. This arrest comes with a sixty day sentence and served it in the Champaign County jail on what was a misdemeanor conviction.

So this wasn't all that bad. But, the mugshot is pretty incredible. Obviously she's showing support for someone she knows, that might be going through a battle...That I can get behind.

Here it is, what do you think?

Unique, interesting, different, and for some reason I don't think I'd pick a fight with her. No, ma'am, you are right...this IS your parking spot.

Glad this ended up being a mugshot and not a CVS security cam picture or anything like that! She sure wouldn't be hard to find if that was the case.

Best of luck to you, Nicole.

