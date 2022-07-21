$4 Million Wisconsin Mansion’s Indoor Slide is the Stuff of Childhood Dreams

Any child who gets to live in this beautiful lakefront home will love what I believe is its greatest feature. I also see plenty of adults falling in love with it, too.

What is there not to love about this unbelievable house? It might be tough to come up with anything. Looking out at Madison, Wisconsin's Lake Mendota, this $4.25 million dollar has it all. PLUS one very fun extra feature.

Take a Look at the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Madison, Wisconsin

Tons of space.

Beautiful design inside and out.

Breathtakingly modern kitchen.

That ceiling is so cool. The kids will love this enormous game room.

That view from the bathtub.

Not sure what the garage roof is all about.

Then comes the feature I think any kid would love to have in their home, and to be quite honest, what adult wouldn't want a twisting slide to ride down from the second floor. I still hold out hope that one day, I'll be the proud (childlike) owner of an indoor slide.

Click HERE to see the full and detailed listing, including over 50 more photos.