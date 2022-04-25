Illinois Bird Lovers Asked To Take Down Bird Feeders and Baths NOW – Indiana and Kentucky Could Be Next

One of the many things my mom passed down to me is a love of birds. Growing up, we had a yard full of birdfeeders. As an adult, I've always had feeding spots for birds all over my yard, too.

Canva Canva loading...

Until last year, when because of the bird flu, and avian influenza warning in Kentucky and I had to take them all down, I had six birdfeeders. This year, the flu and warnings associated with it have started again. This time, It's in Illinois. But, Indiana and Kentucky could be next.

Get our free mobile app

Illinois bird feeder and birdbath warning issued

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) had issued a warning to those who have bird feeders and birdbaths in their yards. They have issued a warning to help stop the spread of the bird flu viruses from spreading to other birds, especially songbirds.

Illinois residents are being encouraged to take down bird feeders and birdbaths through the end of May to help combat the spread of the virus. According to a press release from the IDNR, residents are being asked to discontinue the use of bird feeders and baths through May 31, 2022.

- nbcchicage.com

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

How to clean a bird feeder and birdbath?

While your bird feeders and birdbaths are down, you should I've them a good cleaning. Here's how.

To clean your feeder, take it apart and use a dishwasher on a hot setting or hand wash either with soap and boiling water or with a dilute bleach solution (no more than 1 part bleach to 9 parts water). Rinse thoroughly and allow to dry before refilling.

- allaboutbirds.org

Canva Canva loading...

Can birds survive without bird feeders?

The IDNR says that food, for birds, is plentiful this time of year.

Bird feeding is most helpful at times when birds need the most energy, such as during temperature extremes, migration, and in late winter or early spring, when natural seed sources are depleted. Most birds don't need your help in the summer.

- humanesociety.org

Canva Canva loading...

Although this bird feeder and birdbath warning has been issued for Illinois, it could continue into Indiana and Kentucky any day now. I will keep you posted.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...