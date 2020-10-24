How To Make Bourbon Cough Syrup for Grownups This Flu Season

No one likes the taste of cough syrup. Everyone makes that "disgusted" face after they take it. While kids usually put up a fight over it, cough syrup is one of the best remedies. Adults on the other hand have another option that you can make yourself.

We all know that this year has been challenging. The pandemic has hit us hard and on top of that, flu season is upon us. A lot of the symptoms between that virus and the flu are the same, so you never know, this bourbon cough syrup for adults might help ease your symptoms of both viruses. I'm no doctor, but I would definitely give it a try if I had either illness.

All you need are four simple ingredients that you might have at the house already. According to The Kitchnn, adults can make a simple bourbon cough syrup that consists of bourbon/whiskey, lemon juice, water, and honey. They note that it's actually the honey that does the trick, as it acts like a natural decongestant, the bourbon is just an added touch to help you fall asleep. The lemon juice is for your dose of Vitiman C.

Creating this bourbon cough syrup is super easy. Here is what The Kitchnn says that you need to do.

Bourbon Cough Syrup for Grownups

2 ounces bourbon/whiskey

1/2 lemon, juiced (about 2 ounces)

2-4 ounces water (optional)

1 tablespoon honey Mix the bourbon, lemon juice, and water (if using) in a tumbler or mug and heat in the microwave for about 45 seconds. (You can also do this on the stovetop in a little saucepan.) Take out and add the honey. Whisk to combine, then microwave for another 45 seconds.

Now remember, that too much whiskey can dehydrate you, so don't over do it with the adult cough syrup. If you want to avoid the alcohol, or make a simple cough syrup for your kids, consider mixing hot lemon juice and honey or hot milk and honey before bedtime.